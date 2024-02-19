Two remanded prisoners flee from nearby Lusignan Prison; policemen under close arrest

Last Updated on Monday, 19 February 2024, 21:08 by Denis Chabrol

Two prisoners escaped from a Guyana Police Force van on Monday afternoon just outside the Lusignan Prison where they were remanded after they pleaded not guilty to a joint charge of simple larceny, police said.

The Guyana Police Force said two policemen have since been placed “under close arrest as investigations continue.”

The escapees are 31-year old Keon Webster, a bus driver of Graham Street, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara and 23-year old Kareem Douglas of Alberttown. They were arrested on February 16 and jointly charged with simple larceny. When they appeared in court on Monday, they pleaded not guilty and were remanded to prison until March 18 for statements.

A third prisoner, 26-year old Reon Jonas, of East La Penitence, Georgetown, was charged with robbery under arms. He was in the vehicle, but police said he walked through the Lusignan Prison entrance to the reception gate.

“The other two remanded persons (Webster and Douglas) who were previously handcuffed to each other, jumped out of the prison van and began running north towards the public road. Webster had the handcuff hanging on the left hand. Along with the Prison Service ranks, they gave chase and the two prisoners ran west through the prison farm and they split up in different directions,” the Guyana Police Force said.

A Prison Service spokesman declined to comment on the escape.

Police said an alarm was raised and other ranks ventured out to search for the prisoners who are still at large. A joint search party was up to Monday night combing the area to locate the prisoners.

Police said closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from the prison was being viewed.