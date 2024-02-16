GTU lays down conditions for calling off strike; Private Sector Commission ready to play a role

Last Updated on Friday, 16 February 2024, 9:25 by Denis Chabrol

A day after Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo said the Ministry of Education is responsible for all negotiations with the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU), the union on Friday called for a formal invitation to talks on increased wages and salaries.

GTU President, Dr Mark Lyte made a stirring appeal on his Facebook Live as he headed to Georgetown for what is expected to be the largest turnout of teachers as many are expected from other locations to converge in the city. “If we write you, it is your obligation and duty to write us in return. We are not going to accept a verbal invitation to any meeting. We would like you to invite us formally to a meaningful meeting where we can agree to the terms of resumption,” he said. He vowed that “this strike will go on as long as government refuses to engage the union.”

He appealed to parents to support teachers in their quest for a living salary. The GTU President asked the Chairman of the Private Sector Commission, Komal Singh to support the union’s cause. “The Private Sector is vocal in a a lot of areas. It is time that the Chair of the Private Sector engage government to let good sense prevail and treat with this important matter,” said.

Mr Singh told Demerara Waves Online News that he believed that there was a role for the PSC in reaching out to both parties with the aim of getting the children back to school. “We are hoping right now to have a meeting with both parties separately to understand where we are, what is happening and how we, the private sector, can help mitigate this issue if we can at all,” the PSC Chairman said.

The PSC Chairman highlighted that the business organisation sees a link between education and business development. “We are all in for business development. We are also interested in ensuring that our children are in school because if the children are not in school, then tomorrow morning what we have: We have chaos in our society and it affects every single one of us,” he said.

Dr Lyte said more than 50 percent of the teachers remained out of the classrooms and students’ attendance rate was less than 30 percent because the teachers are going to work but refusing to teach as “they are in solidarity with their union.” He advised parents to make alternative arrangements to keep their children while they go to work.

Meanwhile, he alleged that an unknown official has told teachers in Mabaruma, Matarkai and Moruca, locations in Region One (Barima-Waini) that they would not be paid their salaries unless they resume duty. “We will not tolerate that,” Dr Lyte said.

The GTU is proposing a 25 percent salary increase for 2019, and 20 percent for 2019 to 2023 and an additional performance-based incentive of 2 percent annually of the total teachers’ wage bill to eligible teachers during the period of the multi-year agreement. Further, the union wants a GY$5,000 emotional/ stress/risk allowance; a monthly Internet allowance of GY$10,000; a GY$10,000 monthly allowance to teachers who use their own vehicles to perform official duties, and a fixed monthly allowance of GY$7,000 for headteachers/principals to conduct business on behalf of their institutions.

Government has signaled its unwillingness to engage in collective bargaining, and has instead opted to consider Online teaching if the strike prolongs indefinitely. The government has issued veiled threats about derecognising the GTU because it has submitted financial returns for decades to show how union dues were being spent.