GTU condemns ritual on Ministry of Education’s bridge

The Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) has distanced itself from an apparent ritual on the bridge leading to the offices of the Minister of Education Priya Manickchand and other senior officials by a supporter of the opposition A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC).

“We unequivocally distance ourself from the actions of an individual not affiliated with our organization. We want to make it clear that the behavior portrayed is entirely inconsistent with our values. GTU is committed to fostering a community of integrity, respect, and inclusion,” the trade union said.

The GTU and many of the protesting teachers have consistently maintained that the strike is not political, but the Guyana government has labelled the industrial action politically motivated.

In response to the action by the man, the GTU made it very clear that it did not in any way approve what he did on Thursday, day nine of the strike that has seen the closure of several schools in order to press demands for negotiations for increased salaries and allowances.

“We have no connection to the individual’s actions, and we condemn any behavior that goes against the principles we uphold,” the union said.

The man, who is usually clad in APNU+AFC cloth banners and rides around Georgetown, initially arrived outside the 21 Brickdam office and placed his paraphernalia on that bridge to begin his ritual but was told to go across the road to 26 Brickdam.

There, he opened a little coffin that is marked “RIP PPP Voodoo” and took out several objects, including a dolly’s head, a vial containing liquid and a syringe with a needle. He extracted some of the liquid, sprayed it on the bridge, prostrated and knocked the bridge numerous times with the dolly’s head.

He then sprinkled a brown fragmented substance, broke two eggs on the bridge and then left.

The GTU said the man did not pose any threat since “since the well-alerted Police Officers stood by as the unidentified person carried out their actions.”