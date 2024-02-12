State House ‘shooter’ jailed, placed on probation

Last Updated on Monday, 12 February 2024, 15:27 by Denis Chabrol

A Nigerian man, who perpetrated an attack at State House more than three years ago, was Monday sentenced to three years imprisonment.

Police said Bethel Chimezie, who committed the offence on December 15, 2022, was sentenced to three months imprisonment together with three years of supervised probation.

Chimeze was arrested by Assistant Superintendent Rodwell Sarrabo on 16th January 2023 for the offence of discharging a loaded firearm with intent, committed on Quincy Lewis, at State House, Carmichael Street, Georgetown.

He was charged on 19th January 2023. He appeared before Chief Magistrate Ms Ann Mc Lennan, where he was not required to plea.

Bail was refused.

Police said the penalties were imposed after he pleaded guilty before Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court.

The Court started the maximum sentencing guideline at fifteen months and took into consideration the time Chimeze spent on reman, police said.