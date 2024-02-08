PPP names nominees for Constitutional Reform Commission

Last Updated on Thursday, 8 February 2024, 19:21 by Denis Chabrol

The governing People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP) has submitted the names of its nominees to sit on the Constitutional Reform Commission, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo said Thursday.

They are Gail Teixeira, Dr Frank Anthony, Attorney-at-Law Anil Nandlall, Kwame Mc Coy, and Pauline Sukhai.

Political parties and other stakeholder organisations have until February 10 to submit their nominees.

Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton earlier Thursday said A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change nominees are Vincent Alexander, Sherwood Lowe, Ganesh Mahipaul and Attorney-at-Law Nigel Hughes.

The Guyana Bar Association, labour movement, National Toshao’s Council, A New and United Guyana, private sector, women, youth, religious organisation and the agriculture sector are each entitled to submit one nominee.