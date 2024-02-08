APNU+AFC submits nominees for Constitutional Reform Commission

Last Updated on Thursday, 8 February 2024, 12:14 by Denis Chabrol

The opposition coalition of A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) has submitted its nominees for the Constitutional Reform Commission (CRC) which has been tasked with further reforming Guyana’s constitution, Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton said.

They are Vincent Alexander, Sherwood Lowe, Ganesh Mahipaul and Attorney-at-Law Nigel Hughes. “We have consulted and it is the parliamentary that had to submit it in keeping with the law and we have submitted them,” Mr Norton said.

The names were submitted ahead of the February 10 deadline.

The governing People’s Progressive Party Civic is entitled to appoint five members, four from APNU+AFC, one each from the Guyana Bar Association, labour movement, National Toshao’s Council, A New and United Guyana, private sector, women, youth, religious organisation and the agriculture sector.