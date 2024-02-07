GTU to collect union dues through MMG; says strike relief available

Last Updated on Wednesday, 7 February 2024, 9:49 by Denis Chabrol

The Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) on Tuesday said it would be collecting union dues through Mobile Money Guyana (MMG), hours after the Ministry of Education notified that it would stop collecting union dues on behalf of that bargaining agent.

“You take away the dues, MMG will work,” GTU President, Coretta Mc Donald told reporters from the picket line. “It might slow up the process for a month or two but it’s not going to kill the GTU,” she said. From the picket-line, the teachers chanted “They take away the dues, they can’t kill GTU” and “You take away the dues, MMG will work”.

She also sought to assure striking teachers that although monies would be deducted from their salaries for being away from the classrooms, they would be provided with strike relief. ”

Ms Mc Donald said local, regional and international support from Education International, Africa and the Caribbean was pouring in for the GTU to back its teachers who are demanding that the Ministry of Education engage in negotiations for increased salaries and allowances. “Systems are in place to deal with our teachers and to compensate them for whatever monies they are going to lose,” she said. “The Ministry of Education and, by extension the government, can continue to deploy their wicked and vindictive ways but we will survive,” she said.

Meanwhile , President of the Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC), Norris Witter told reporters on the sidelines of the picketing demonstration outside the Ministry of Education’s Head Office on 21 Brickdam that the GTU could face some difficulties in collecting the union dues. “It will pose some kind of logistical problem…,” he said. He said the Ministry of Education has victimised the GTU. In notifying the union of its decision to cease the deductions, the Education Ministry cited that bargaining agent’s conduct such as an unlawful and politically motivated strike, threats to force teachers to strike and alleged racism.

He accused the Ministry of Education of engaging in “political action” and “playing the race card” with the aim of alienating East Indian teachers. “Characterising the strike as being illegal is one that flies in the face of industrial relations theory, practice and norms and all of the legal instruments such as charters or conventions,” he said.

Ms Mc Donald cited the ‘oppressive’ People’s Progressive Party Civic administration for discrimination against the GTU due to the strike action, while keeping the automatic dues deduction system for the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU),a ruling party affiliated union, when sugar workers go on strike. “This is high class wickedness but we want the Minister of Labour to understand and by extension the President to understand that when you mash GTU, the confusion will start and this is no threat. We will close all of the schools across this country,” she said.

According to the teachers union official, the strike is not unlawful because the GTU and the Ministry of Education had been engaging each other but after there was no headway with conciliation and eventually arbitration the strike call was issued

The GTU President said the PPPC administration was engaging in double-standards by promising a return to collective bargaining while in opposition but reneging now that they are back in office from 2020.