UWI School of Medicine to be located in Guyana

Last Updated on Sunday, 4 February 2024, 11:56 by Denis Chabrol

President Irfaan Ali on Sunday announced that the University of the West Indies’ (UWI) School of Medicine would be relocated to Guyana

He said the School of Medicine would be located in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) to also allow students from beighbouring Suriname to study there.

No date was provided as, according to Dr Ali, discussions were continuing with UWI.

He, however, indicated that tuition fees in Guyana would be the same as those for the school in Trinidad. “Importantly, in the negotiations, we are now working on ensuring that the rates are the same as local students in Trinidad and Tobagoso there will be equity and quality matched together,” he said.

Turning his attention to Deputy Vice Chancellor of the University of Guyana (UG) Dr Emmanuel Cummings, the Guyanese leader remarked that there was no need to worry. “Competition is a part of life and as a society in improving quality,” he said. UG has its own School of Medicine.

The President made the announcement in an address to mark the official opening of modern pathology lab at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.