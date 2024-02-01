City businessman disappointed with Education Ministry’s need for written approval before school visits, donations

Last Updated on Thursday, 1 February 2024, 0:37 by Denis Chabrol

A day after the Ministry of Education clamped down on unauthorised visits to schools, a wealthy city businessman who visited four schools across the country and donated several items, Wednesday night deemed a circular by Minister of Education Priya Manickchand “draconian”. A day after the Ministry of Education clamped down on unauthorised visits to schools, a wealthy city businessman who visited four schools across the country and donated several items, Wednesday night deemed a circular by Minister of Education Priya Manickchand “draconian”. Chief Education Officer, Saddam Hussain on Tuesday told head teachers and education officers that with immediate effect any person or organisation who wishes to enter a school building or compound to engage learners in any discussion and/or to conduct activities such as donations or the distribution of gifts must first obtain written approval from the Central Ministry (respective Assistant Chief Education Officers) through the respective Regional Education Department.” Mr Hussain said if the protocol is breached, the headteacher would be recommended to the Teaching Service Commission or the School Boards Secretariat for “disciplinary action” based on the Education Act.

Mr Azruddin Mohamed questioned why the dormant policy was reactivated only for him. “Why only for me?” He said he only visits schools after receiving approval. “It must be made pellucid that at no time I went to a school or reached teachers or students without receiving prior approval.,” he said on his Facebook page, Team Mohameds.

He said while his father, Nazar ‘Shell’ Mohamed, had served as Chairman of a Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) for several years, at no time he sought and received permission from the Ministry of Education to solicit donations from corporate Guyana for the development of the school or student welfare.

He seemed taken aback at the reaction by Ms Manickchand with whom he and his father shared a more than 20-year long relationship with as their lawyer and she was “fully aware of our generosity and social responsibility.” “The Minister and all of us who are inspirational and are in position of authority must understand that the ceramic gold rimmed teacup doesn’t belong to us, it’s for our position and it can leave us, or we leave it. All we are worth as human beings is equal to disposable styrofoam cups. Life has twists and turns. We need to take notice and be cognizant of that fact,” he said. No one will stop me from assisting my fellow citizens,” he said.

The Chief Education Officer, however, said in his circular that the Ministry of Education has received numerous complaints from concerned citizens, teachers and parents that persons and organisations are accessing school buildings/compounds and engaging minor children. “in many instances, students have been photographed and their photographs published as advertisements and promotions without the relevant permission,” he said. Mr Mohamed on January 26 posted pictures of him donating several pieces of equipment to representatives of four schools in Berbice, Essequibo and Demerara. They included Leeds Nursery, Corentyne, Berbice; Mainstay Lake Nursery Class, Essequibo Coast, Region 2; Vryheids Lust Nursery, Vryheids Lust, East Coast Demerara.

He said that so far the Mohameds have so far assisted more than 400 schools.

The Mohameds and President Irfaan Ali have long enjoyed a good relationship.