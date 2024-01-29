Vendors outside Muneshwer’s upset by City Hall’s mixed instructions about selling on road

Last Updated on Monday, 29 January 2024, 16:46 by Denis Chabrol

Vendors outside Muneshwer’s Limited on Water Street opposite Bounty Supermarket on Monday suggested that they felt misled by top City officials who they said permitted them to sell on the road just off the pavement on stalls that must be moved at the end of each business day, but now they are being told that they could not ply their trade there.

“They can’t come and tell us one thing and then come and tell us another thing. They came Friday and they told us that we can sell and pack up our structures when we finished selling. We complied with all of that. This morning is another thing. They are telling us we can’t sell at all. We have to pack up and go,” a female vendor told Demerara Waves Online News.

City Mayor Alfred Mentore confirmed that the vendors were informed that they would be allowed to sell on the road just off the pavement outside Muneshwer’s while the Georgetown Mayor and City Council decides its next step especially

since other businesses were poised to obtain High Court orders against vending outside their premises. “This will allow for us to approach all other vendors throughout the City for a similar solution. This is especially when it is preemptive that other Orders of Mandamus orders are forthcoming by various businesses,” he said. He said the Council was also contemplating times of the day vendors would be allowed to sell.

Mr Mentore said Town Clerk, Candace Nelson instructed to order the vendors off the road on Monday. He said a news conference would be held on Tuesday to “discuss my plans and strategy.” The Town Clerk did not respond to messages or calls.

Many of the vendors, including single parents, vowed not to move from Water Street as they need to earn a livelihood.

They said they were informed that they could no longer sell on the pavement because Muneshwer’s Limited obtained a High Court order compelling City Hall to move the vendors.

However, they said when they put out their stalls on Monday, a number of City Constables arrived and informed them that they would no longer be able to vend there. A man, who has been vending there for more than 20 years, questioned whether the authorities “want we go and thief.” He said he was aware of a High Court order prohibiting vending by hanging items on Muneshwer’s store and so nothing was there. “You can’t tell we something last week and then Monday morning is something else. That is wrong to us. We can’t sell nothing at all. How are we minding our children?,” said Sahadeo Jaggernauth, a father of four.

A woman, holding her toddler in arms, also questioned where she would be able to go and earn to feed and clothe her children. “They can’t tell us t0 pack up and leave now. Is here I come to look for a living for myself and my two children,” she said.

Ramesh Jettoo, a People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPPC) supporter, accused government of siding with Muneshwer’s “to do a lot of stupidness to the vendors and that is not right.” “I is a PPP man and we put them in power. Just how I put them in power, we are going to take them back out.” He said if the vendors could not sell, they could resort to theft but “we don’t want that in our country.”

Another vendor, Marvin Boucher, vowed to resist the authorities if they take action to remove him from the road. “I will go and put out (my things to sell) tomorrow. They got to beat me out here. I will die for my child,” the vendor said emotionally.

Muneshwer’s is the second City business in recent times to have obtained a High Court order against vending, the first having been Queensway on Water Street more than 20 years ago.

Banks DIH Limited said vending outside Demico House has caused a reduction in sales at that Stabroek Market branch. That company’s chairman, Clifford Reis at the weekend announced that his company was considering legal action similar to Muneshwer’s.