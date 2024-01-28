Fire fighters assaulted at Linden fire scene- GFS

Last Updated on Sunday, 28 January 2024, 17:32 by Denis Chabrol

Fire fighters were Saturday morning assaulted while battling a blaze that destroyed a house in Linden and left two persons homeless, the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) said Sunday.

“Regrettably, during the incident, our firefighting personnel faced assault from residents on the scene. Such actions are strongly condemned, and the matter has been reported to the police,” the fire service said.

The circumstances that led to the assault were not disclosed by the Fire Service.

While the GFS said the incident was reported to police, the Guyana Police Force has so far not issued a statement.

The Fire Service said that at 11:49 Saturday morning it received an alert about a fire at Andyville Housing Scheme in Linden.

Upon arrival, according to the Fire Service, they found a one-flat wooden and concrete building fully engulfed in flames and smoke.

The property, owned and occupied by 50-year-old Colin Bruce and 40-year-old Sonita Peters, was destroyed along with its contents, rendering both individuals homeless. The cause of the fire was not known immediately, the statement said.

The GFS reiterated its commitment to safeguarding lives and properties from fire devastation, and called on Guyanese to desist from assaulting or abusing fire fighters.

“Our personnel should not be targeted when working to control flames and prevent further destruction,” the fire service said.

The GFS emphasised that blame for negligence or fire consequences should not be placed on its fire fighters who are dedicated to their mission.