Two arrested for stealing copper wire, other items from former Troy Resources mining concession

Last Updated on Monday, 22 January 2024, 14:43 by Denis Chabrol

Two persons, including a 16-year old boy, have been arrested in connection with the theft of GY$2 million worth of copper wire and other items from a gold mining concession that has been abandoned by the Australia-headquartered Troy Resources Limited, officials said. The Ministry of Natural Resources' Director of Compliance, Retired Police Commissioner Seelall Persaud told Demerara Waves Online News that the cables were suspected to have been stolen from the gold mine, which government has taken over since the highly tax-indebted Troy Resources abandoned the area and left the country. "Some of them are burnt wire where the rubber comes off and it's only copper but rolls of the cable were also recovered along with some other stuff," he said.

The Guyana Police Force said two trucks laden with the stolen items were intercepted on January 19, 2024 at 14 Miles Issano, but three of the five suspects escaped at the Kurupukari Crossing while they were waiting on a pontoon in the company of Ministry of Natural Resources Compliance agents to be escorted to the Mackenzie Police Station. The escapees left a truck behind, police said.

The 16-year-old boy from Half Mile, Wismar, Linden, and a 32-year old man, along with the truck he was driving, were escorted to the Mackenzie Police Station where interviews were conducted by police.

“During the interview, the 32-year-old suspect stated that he was hired by one of the suspects, who escaped, to transport the mentioned items at a cost of GY$250,000, of which he was paid GY$100,000 in advance,” the Guyana Police Force said.

Police said the two suspects were placed in custody and the truck and stolen articles were lodged. Efforts were being made to have the other truck transported and lodged.

Asked whether the area from which the items were secured, the Ministry of Natural Resources’ Director of Compliance said the area is “huge and people can gain access from anywhere; it’s not fenced or anything.”