Fire Chief’s future depends on review of Mahdia Fire COI report “he was a bit inarticulate”- Benn

Last Updated on Monday, 22 January 2024, 14:11 by Denis Chabrol

The fate of Fire Chief, Gregory Wickham, who has been cited for dereliction of duty by a Commission of Inquiry into the Mahdia Secondary School dormitory that killed 20 children last year, now depends on an examination of the report, Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn said Monday.

Mr Benn said Mr Wickham did not fully express himself properly in his testimony before the three-member COI under the chairmanship of Retired Major General Joseph Singh. “We have to read the report in some detail. I think he was a bit inarticulate in making responses but we’ll review things,” the Minister said.

Sub-Officer of the Mahdia Fire Station, Ryan Scott had inspected the Mahdia Secondary School dormitories in February and had found several safety shortcomings, and also submitted reports in August about the poor condition of the fire tender and a list of items that were urgently needed at the Mahdia Fire Station. The COI heaped criticism on the Chief Fire Officer for failing to take considerable action based on Mr Scott’s reports. “It is expected that the head of the fire service of any country, being in possession of reports such as these, would go beyond the bounds of duty and service to ensure compliance therewith. This we feel, in all circumstances, was lacking from the Chief Fire Officer,” states the COI.

The Home Affairs Minister said the COI review would start in another month.

Asked whether he was satisfied with Mr Wickham’s overall performance, he said “I’ll speak to this matter when I am on the floor giving my presentation” in the 2024 National Budget debate that began Monday.

The COI hailed Mr Scott’s performance and recommended that he be promoted, but Mr Benn said again declined to comment. “I’m not discussing this matter at the moment. When we review we will talk.”

The report states that “We note that in the face of very limited resources from the Guyana Fire Service, this officer took the initiative and exemplified bravery in all his dealings in responding to the fire on the evening of 21st May 2023. We consider these traits to be fitting for emulation by all members of the Guyana Fire Service. It is certain that the Guyana Fire Service would benefit from Mr. Scott serving at a higher leadership capacity in the Service,” the Inquiry Report states.

The Inquiry found that the fire was intentionally set hours after a female student had threatened to burn down the dormitory because her cellular phone had been taken away from her in keeping with the rules of the facility.

A 15-year old girl has been charged with 20 counts of murder and she has been remanded to a juvenile holding facility pending trial.