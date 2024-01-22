Ministers getting ‘obese cat’ salaries, allowances- APNU+AFC’s Mahipaul

Last Updated on Monday, 22 January 2024, 18:12 by Denis Chabrol

Nine years after the David Granger-led A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) administration had increased ministers’ salaries, that coalition on Monday said People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPPC) ministers were now taking home almost GY$2 million per month in salaries and allowances.

“Since 2021 the PPP/C has augmented what was previously dubbed a ‘fat cat salary’ with an additional $200,000 making it and overweight or an obese cat salary,” APNU+AFC parliamentarian Ganesh Mahipaul told the National Assembly in his contribution to the 2024 National Budget debate.

He said in 2015, when the APNU+AFC assumed office, a one-time salary increase was granted to government ministers, elevating senior ministers’ salaries to GY$870,000 and junior ministers’ to GY$696,000. According to Mr Mahipaul, senior ministers of the PPPC administration were now receiving a salary of GY$1,070,000 and junior ministers GY$856,000.

According to the opposition lawmaker, allowances totaling GY$800,000 bring the total monthly remuneration of ministers to an “astounding” $1.87 million.

Mr Mahipaul recalled that the APNU+AFC administration did not increase ministers’ salaries for 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. He also reflected that the then opposition PPPC had labelled the Granger-led coalition ministers’ salaries “fat cat” and had pledged not to accept such increases and instead advocated for a 50 percent hike in public servants salaries.

“Since 2021, the PPP/C has augmented what was previously dubbed a ‘fat cat salary’ with an additional $200,000 making it and overweight or an obese cat salary. This raises a simple question to our hardworking, tax-paying citizens: How many of you received a $200,000 salary increase from 2021 to now?,” Mr Mahipaul queried.

While our dedicated Public Servants, disciplined servicemen and women, teachers, doctors, and nurses – the pillars of our nation – contend with the rising costs of living, he said government ministers “sit comfortably in their offices receiving an obese cat salary.” “Yet, we are expected to be grateful for a 6.5% increase, which was taxed, with claims that the public purse cannot afford more,” he added.

He boasted that in 2015, the APNU+AFC government, with a GY$221 billion budget, raised the minimum wage by GY$10,460, “showing commitment to people’s welfare”. He added that in 2019 the minimum salary was increased to GY$70,000 bringing minimum wage to a $30,000 increase in five budgets of the APNUAFC.

In comparison, he said the fifth budget under the PPPC administration only delivered a meager $15,000 increase in minimum wage, despite an $826 billion budget last year. With a budget of $1.146 trillion this year, he said there is no minimum wage increase. “This stark contrast raises concerns about the government’s commitment to improving the livelihoods of the working class, considering the significant strides made in the previous administration,” he said.

Annual retroactive wage and salary increases are announced annually by year-end, raising perpetual concerns about the absence of collective bargaining by both PPPC and APNU+AFC governments.

While APNU+AFC is criticising government for low salary increases, the Irfaan Ali-led administration is claiming points in its track record of Old Age Pension increases. Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo said in 2014, the Old Age Pension was GY$13,125 but from 2015 to 2020, the APNU+AFC administration increased that pension to GY$20,500- GY$7,375 in five years or GY$1,475 per year.