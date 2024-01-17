Six Venezuela-based students of Eteringbang Primary School rescued after canoe capsizes

Last Updated on Wednesday, 17 January 2024, 9:51 by Denis Chabrol

Six students of Eteringbang Primary School in Guyana were late Tuesday afternoon rescued after their canoe capsized while they were returning home in neighbouring Venezuela, Guyanese police said.

Police said at about 4:45 PM, their canoe took in water and sank while they were returning from school to San Martin, community on the Venezuelan side of the border with Guyana.

After public-spirited persons went to their assistance and rescued them, they were later seen and examined by Dr Surujpaul at the Eteringbang Health Center in the presence of their parents and were later sent away, police said. The Guyana Police Force said they all appeared to be in good physical health but were evidently traumatised.

The names of the six children who survived the ordeal are: , a nine-year-old female student of Eteringbang Primary School, Grade Four; , a six-year-old female student of Eteringbang Primary School, Grade One; , an eight-year-old student of Eteringbang Primary School, Grade Three; , an 11-year-old male Grade Six student of Eteringbang Primary School; , an eight-year-old female Grade Three student of Eteringbang Primary School; and , a six-year-old female Grade One student, of Eteringbang Primary School. The students are all from San Martin, Venezuela.

Despite the border controversy between Guyana and Venezuela, nationals of the two neighbouring South American countries move freely across the border.