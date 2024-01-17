Man ploughs car through gate, killing mother

Last Updated on Wednesday, 17 January 2024, 8:58 by Denis Chabrol

Police on Wednesday said they were looking for a 38-year old man, who drove through a gate at his Cane Grove, East Coast Demerara residence, and killed his mother late Tuesday afternoon.

Dead is 63-year old Ena Seecharran. Police were not immediately sure whether the man intentionally struck down his mother. “Police are looking for the driver who fled the scene. It is so far unclear if the act was deliberate on the part of the driver,” the Guyana Police Force said in a statement.

The incident occurred at about 4:40 PM Tuesday at Lot 8 Saywah, Cane Grove, East Coast Demerara, involving motor car #HD 1726.

“According to the distraught father of the driver and husband of the deceased, the car was parked on the bridge in front of his yard, facing South, whilst Ena Seecharran was standing in the yard behind the gate, which was locked at the time.

|The driver (Ena’s son) started the vehicle and drove forward, crashing through the gate and colliding with Seecharan (who was standing behind the gate, and directly in front of the vehicle), who fell onto the ground,” police said.

Investigators said the left side of the car ran over her which caused her to receive injuries about her body. “The vehicle ended up on a concrete wall in the yard and came to a standstill,” police added.

The man rushed his wife to the nearby Mahaicony Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.