Patterson continues to deal with oil and gas

Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton said Alliance For Change’s (AFC) David Patterson would continue be the opposition coalition’s spokesman on oil and gas.

Mr Norton on Thursday told a news conference that Mr Holder, an engineer, would be Shadow Minister of Natural Resources which includes oil and gas, but Patterson would continue to speak on the subject in the National Assembly.

“I discussed with Patterson: ‘You have the knowledge for infrastructure. I move you to infrastructure but you will also continue to speak on oil and gas though you are shadow minister Public Works,” he said.

Mr Patterson, British-trained Quantity Surveyor, is a former Public Infrastructure/Works Minister and is academically qualified in aspects of the oil and gas sector. “In the circumstances, I recognise that Patterson has experience in oil and gas, which we need, but he is au fait more than anyone of us… Therefore, in my opinion he is best suited to lead us in public works while at the same time having the authority to lead us in oil and gas,” Mr Norton added.

Patterson, according to the shadow cabinet reshuffle, holds responsibility for Public Works but would also speak on oil and gas in the 2024 budget debate.

PNCR Chairman, Shurwayne holder’s sole shadow ministerial and 2024 budget responsibilities are Natural Resources, and Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam). Mr Norton noted that Natural Resources includes forestry and mining for gold and bauxite. Mr Norton said Mr Holder’s Natural Resources shadow portfolio includes oil and gas. He said Mr Holder sits on the PNCR’s oil and gas committee and “engages the experts.”

“The decision is aimed at ensuring a holistic approach is taken to natural resources while having people specifically focussed on oil and gas. In this regard, Patterson continues to be a key person,” the Opposition Leader said.

AFC Chairman, Cathy Hughes pointed out that for her party, Mr Patterson would always be the point-person on the oil and gas sector.