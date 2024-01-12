Figueira admits Norton’s performance assessment correct; pledges support for Nima Flue-Bess

Last Updated on Friday, 12 January 2024, 9:45 by Denis Chabrol

People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) executive member, Jermaine Figueira has admitted that Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton’s assessment of his performance as Shadow Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport is accurate, but he maintains that he was disrespectfully ousted from the Shadow Cabinet.

“He is absolutely correct in every regard; no one has ever been this astute and pointed in their analysis of my performance in this portfolio. He is on the ball, as usual, and it a clear demonstration of his grassroots political wits,” Mr Figueira told Demerara Waves Online News late Thursday night.

Mr Figueira’s reaction came hours after Mr Norton, who is also PNCR Leader, publicly stopped short of saying that the now former Shadow Culture, Youth and Sport Minister was little known, not activist-oriented, unqualified in sport and did not have connections with stakeholders in that arena compared to Ms Flue-Bess.

According to the Region 10 parliamentarian, he was ready to support Ms Flue-Bess as the new Shadow Minister for Culture, Youth and Sport to ensure that she achieves her objectives and not exposed to a similar rating by the Opposition Leader. “I am confident my colleague will do her best and I will be at her disposal to help and assist in what ever way for her to succeed, so she will not be put to such an erudite analysis and assessment of her performance from our leader,” he said.

Though Mr Figueira had on Wednesday, on the advice of very senior party leaders, appealed to fellow Central Executive Committee members to use their leverage to get the Opposition Leader to change his decision and allow him to remain in the Shadow Cabinet, he Thursday night said he was no longer interested in that. “I am Ok with this matter not being reversed,” he said.

He added that, based on the public’s reaction to the brouhaha, Mr Norton took the right decision and has crafted a pathway towards victory at the next general and regional elections. “He knows what he is doing and, by the reaction of the base and on the various social media platforms, he is the man with the winning plan. What ever he said he is correct,” he said. Vice President Bharat Jagdeo is on record as saying that the next general elections would be held in November 2025, though the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is yet to pronounce on its readiness.

So what’s next for Mr Figueira? He also told Demerara Waves Online News that he would continue to work among the people of Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice), a solid PNCR stronghold. “I will continue what I have been doing, serving the people of my constituency with distinction, bringing to them the best representation than any of my predecessors. I am the peoples MP in my constituency, for I deal with all people irrespective of their political affiliation, ethnicity or religion, rich or poor. So yes, I will always strive to be better in the deliver of my service and representation of our people,” he said.

The coalition parliamentarian told the PNCR Central Executive that in addition to investing his organisation’s monies and other resources to feed the elderly at the weekend, support sport development, and make representation to the President and government ministers to address squatting and improve roads.

Asked specifically if he planned to leave the PNCR, the largest partner in the opposition coalition of A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC), Mr Figueira would only say that he would not be following in the footsteps of other politicians who had gone on to form or join other political parties, “My action is not going to be influence by theirs. What was done was disrespectful thats all. No leaders position is lasting, I am a testament to this reality. Change is the only thing that is constant.” Mr Jagdeo, who is the General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), on Thursday said he was not courting Mr Figueira to cross over to the governing party.

Disrespect

Going forward, at the same time, Mr Figueira, known in party circles for being outspoken, maintained that the Opposition Leader disrespectfully removed from the Shadow Cabinet. Party sources accused Mr Norton of not consulting the parliamentarians before informing them about the Shadow Cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, but the Opposition Leader on Thursday said dating back to last year he had already indicated that changes were coming.

“We much have a serious discussion going forward on the approach of how we treat and engage fellow comrades with a greater appreciation for respect in our affairs going forward,” he said.

He conceded that the selected positions are made by the leadership, but he if he wanted an elected position he made himself available for party comrades to make their choice. “I came into this world with nothing and will leave with nothing but it was more of the disrespectful approach to how it was done,” he said.

Mr Figueira is also the Chairman of the bipartisan parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that scrutinises spending by reviewing the Auditor General’s Reports.