Burglars cart off GY$400,000 worth of items from Berbice business

Last Updated on Wednesday, 3 January 2024, 12:53 by Denis Chabrol

The New Amsterdam branch of R. Sookraj and Sons General Store has been ransacked and more than GY$400,000 worth of items have been stolen, police said Wednesday.

“The businessman made checks in his store and observed that his office was ransacked and a number of items including cigarettes, Digicel credit cards, and electronic items valued over $400,000 were missing,” the Guyana Police Force said.

Investigators were told that the alleged break-and-enter-and-larceny occurred between 5:30 PM December 30, 2023 and 6:45 PM January 2, 2024

The businessman told police that he secured his store on December 30 and went upstairs , but when he returned Tuesday evening, the business place was ransacked and the items missing.