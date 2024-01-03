19-year old wanted for shooting death of man, injury to baby

Last Updated on Wednesday, 3 January 2024, 13:07 by Denis Chabrol

A 19-year-old man is wanted for the shooting death of another man and injury to a two-month-old baby girl at Graham’s Hall, East Coast Demerara, the Guyana Police Force said.

Police were told that the wanted man, whose identity was not released by police, was told moments before the gunshot by the now deceased man, 29-year-old Anthony “One Natty” Haynes to “stop playing with the gun”.

Police said the baby received treatment for a wound to her right inner shoulder.

The shooting incident occurred at about 8 PM Sunday at Lot 10 Graham’s Hall.

The dead man’s reputed wife. 26-year-old Ronette Abrams, told police that she was at home in the kitchen while Haynes was in the living room holding their baby and conversing with the 19-year-old suspect, who was at their house at the time.

A short while after, Abrams said she heard Haynes saying: “Stop playing with the gun”, then a loud explosion that sounded like a gunshot coming from the living room, and the baby crying. “On checking, she saw her husband lying motionless in a chair with a wound to his left side chest, holding their baby. The 19-year-old suspect was standing over him with a handgun in his hand,” police said.

P0lice were informed that the suspect then took Haynes out of the house onto the road at Crown Dam Industry, a few meters away from the home, where he covered him with a sheet and left him, after which he made good his escape.

According to police, the body of the deceased was examined, and what appeared to be a gunshot wound was observed to his left side chest. One live .38 round of ammunition was found in the living room of the house.