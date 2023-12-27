https://i0.wp.com/demerarawaves.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/728x90px_Guyana-Customer-Service-min.jpg!

Wakenaam resident dies in road accident

Posted by: Denis Chabrol in News Wednesday, 27 December 2023, 16:01 0

Last Updated on Wednesday, 27 December 2023, 16:29 by Denis Chabrol

The motorcycle that Martin Adams was riding at the time of the accident.

A late Tuesday night accident involving two motorcycles at Marias Pleasure Public Road, Wakenaam, Essequibo River has left one person dead and another injured, police said.

Dead is 29-year old Rickey Boodram of Maria’s Pleasure. The other motorcyclist, 57-year old Martin Adams of Zeelandia, Wakenaam was transferred from the Wakenaam Cottage Hospital to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was being treated for a fractured left foot and head injuries.

Police were informed that about 11 PM Tuesday, residents in the area said they heard a loud sound which drew them to the roadway where two motorcycles were observed with extensive damage lying on the southern side of the road. “Two men were lying on the southern grass parapet, both in an unconscious state, with injuries about their bodies,” the Guyana Police Force said.

Boodram and Adams were picked up and placed in a police pickup and conveyed to the Wakenaam Cottage Hospital where Boodram was pronounced dead on arrival.

