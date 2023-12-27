Policeman arrested for shooting man who accidentally pelted his car

Last Updated on Wednesday, 27 December 2023, 14:29 by Denis Chabrol

A policeman has been arrested for allegedly shooting a man who accidentally pelted his car on Middle Street, Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara, the Guyana Police Force said Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as 47-year old Phillips Adams, an unemployed man of Middle Street, Pouderoyen. Police said he sustained a gunshot wound to his abdomen. “Adams, at the time of the incident, was walking past the suspect’s car when a dog suddenly ‘attcked him’ and he picked up a glass bottle and pelt the dog. The bottle hit the suspect’s car after which the suspect ran up to him, pulled out what appeared to be a firearm and shot him one time to his lower right side abdomen,” police said in a statement.

The incident occurred at about 6:50 Tuesday night.

Investigators said the policeman denied knowing about the incident, but he was arrested and the force-issued firearm was taken away from him and lodged at the La Grange Police Station.

Adams was rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was admitted as a patient and is currently being treated and monitored. His condition is listed as stable, according to police.