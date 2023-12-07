President, Prime Minister, Opposition Leader, Home Affairs Minister mourn loss of GDF servicemen in helicopter crash

Last Updated on Thursday, 7 December 2023, 19:46 by Denis Chabrol

The death of five Guyana Defence Force (GDF) soldiers in Wednesday’s helicopter crash has sent shockwaves throughout the country.

Those who perished in the crash of the Bell 412 helicopter, bearing registration marking 8R-AYA were veteran helicopter pilot of 40 years, Lt Col. Michael Charles, Retired Brigadier Gary Beaton, Colonel Michael Shahoud, Lieutenant Colonel Sean Welcome, and Staff Sergeant Jason Khan.

The survivors are Lieutenant Andio Crawford and Corporal Wayne Jackson.

The search and rescue team reached the crash site Thursday afternoon, after having been affected by bad weather on Wednesday and early Thursday.

The aircraft went down in bad weather in a mountainous and thickly forested area about 30 miles east of Arau, a village near the Guyana-Venezuela border.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has since announced that the Golden Arrow Head and National Institution flags are to be flown at Half Mast until further notice.

Statement by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Irfaan Ali

“My heart pains and drowns in sorrow at the tragic loss of some of our finest men in uniform. The scale of this loss to the families, our country, the GDF and to me personally is immeasurable. My trusted friends and comrades, my brothers how could this be?

You loved your country above and beyond everything. Country and service were all that matter to you. I observe with so much honor, the pride you took in putting on your uniform. We became a family bonded in service and brotherhood. I have experienced the love of all of you and it is ripping me apart.

My bothers, I embrace your families as mine and will do as much as I can to represent all of you in service to country and family. On kneeling knees, I lift all of you and your families up in prayers and faith.

I call upon all of us to hold these men, their families, the GDF and our country in our prayers. Rest in Peace my trusted friends. So many plans we had together. How could this be?

Rest in eternal peace Brigadier Gary Beaton- Project Engineer, GOG; Colonel Michael Shahoud- Commander 1st Infantry Battalion; Lt Col Michael Charles- Pilot; Lieutenant Colonel Sean Welcome- Commanding Officer Reserve Battalion and Staff Sergeant Jason Khan- 31 Special Forces Squadron you were among the finest we will ever have I wish I was waiting for all of you to come home. With all my love until we meet again”



Statement by Prime Minister Retired Brigadier Mark Phillips (who is a former Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force

I extend my deepest condolences to the families and friends of the fallen soldiers, as well as the Guyana Defence Force on the loss of their comrades, offering my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

As a nation, our hearts are heavy with grief upon learning about the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of five brave soldiers – of Brigadier Gary Beaton- Project Engineer, GOG; Colonel Michael Shahoud- Commander 1st Infantry Battalion; Lieutenant Colonel Michael Charles- Pilot; Lieutenant Colonel Sean Welcome- Commanding Officer Reserve Battalion; and Staff Sergeant Jason Khan- 31 Special Forces Squadron – on December 6, 2023.

To Lieutenant Andio Michael Crawford and Corporal, Dwayne Jackson, I extend my fervent wishes for your swift and complete recovery, and express sincere sympathy for the loss of your comrades and friends. I assure you the courage and dedication of these soldiers will be remembered with the utmost respect and gratitude.

In the wake of the devastating news, I also extend condolences to the Chief-of-Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan, and the entire Guyana Defence Force community. As we mourn this tragic loss, we stand in solidarity with the GDF, sharing in the pain of their grief. Our thoughts are with the leadership and colleagues of the fallen soldiers during this incredibly difficult time. May the Guyana Defence Force find strength, unity, and solace in the memories of these heroes, and may their legacy endure as a symbol of valor within the force.

May the memories of the fallen soldiers be a source of strength and inspiration as we navigate through this profound sorrow.



Statement by the Office of the Leader of the Opposition

It is a sad day for all Guyanese. It is with deep sadness in our hearts and anguish in our souls that we learnt that the missing GDF helicopter had crashed and five brave Guyanese souls perished.

We extend our deepest condolences to the family of Lt Col. Michael Charles, Commanding Officer of the 1st Infantry Battalion, Colonel Michael Shahoud, Retired Brigadier Gary Beaton, Lieutenant Colonel Sean Welcome, and Staff Sergeant Jason Khan. We will forever honor these current and former army officers as genuine and brave sons of the soil who gave dedicated service and their lives in defense of our dear homeland, Guyana.

Yesterday, from the moment we heard of the missing helicopter, all Guyanese hoped and prayed for the best outcome for the entire crew. Alas, it was not to be. Their services to their country and to their fellow citizens were needed elsewhere. May their spirits rest in peace! May they continue to fight the good fight!

We wish the surviving army officer, Lieutenant Colonel Andio Michael Crawford and Corporal Dwayne Jackson, a full and speedy recovery.

We share the mixed emotions of their families. Our thoughts and prayers are also extended to you. We expect that the survivors and their families will have the full support of the GDF in particular, and the Government of Guyana in general, as they seek to overcome the

trauma associated with the accident.

To the entire GDF officer corps and servicemen, we stand with you in this moment of bereavement. At this moment when our country is under threat from abroad, we know you are standing resolute and brave, despite the loss of your comrades. Please be reassured of our support and appreciation of the great sacrifice you continue to make to defend our territorial integrity and sovereignty. For that we are eternally grateful.

The Parliamentary Opposition expects that there will be a thorough investigation into the accident with the aim of ensuring the safety of our troops in the future.

In this time of bereavement, all Guyanese have lost as we mourn with the families and friends of the deceased. May their souls rest in peace!

The Home Affairs Ministry issued the following statement.

The Minister of Home Affairs, Mr. Robeson Benn, Permanent Secretary, Mr. Andre Ally and Staff of the Ministry of Home Affairs deeply mourn the devastating loss of our servicemen and extend heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, our beloved nation, and the Guyana Defence Force.

The profound impacts of this loss is beyond words, and the grief is immeasurable. We share in the sorrow and pain felt by the families, our country, and the entire Guyana Defence Force community during this difficult time.

These men were foremost amongst our finest servicemen, exemplifying a commitment to duty and service to our country with the utmost honour. Their service and examples are worthy of our consistent emulation. Their contributions and sacrifice will forever be etched in our hearts, and their legacy will endure in the annals of our nation’s history.

As we collectively mourn this tragic loss, the Ministry of Home Affairs stands in solidarity with the families and the Guyana Defence Force. We extend our deepest sympathies and wish them strength and resilience during this challenging period.

May the souls of these brave servicemen rest in eternal peace.