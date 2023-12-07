Five soldiers perish in GDF helicopter crash

Last Updated on Thursday, 7 December 2023, 15:52 by Denis Chabrol

Five Guyana Defence Force (GDF) soldiers died in Thursday’s helicopter crash in Guyana’s Essequibo county about 30 miles east of the border with Venezuela, according to well-placed sources.

Among those who perished in the crash of the Bell 412 helicopter, bearing registration marking 8R-AYA was veteran helicopter pilot of 40 years, Lt Col. Michael Charles.

Those who survived are Lieutenant Colonel Andio Michael Crawford and Corporal, Dwayne Jackson.

The others who died are Commanding Officer of the 1st Infantry Battalion, Colonel Michael Shahoud, Retired Brigadier Gary Beaton, Lieutenant Colonel Sean Welcome, and Staff Sergeant Jason Khan.

The aircraft went down in bad weather on Thursday.