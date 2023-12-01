French President tells Venezuela’s Maduro that France respects sovereignty, territorial integrity

Last Updated on Friday, 1 December 2023, 14:29 by Denis Chabrol

French President, Emmanuel Macron has telephoned Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro that France respects the right of countries, including those in South America, to defend themselves.

“The President of the Republic recalled that France was also an Amazonian country, committed to peace and security in the region, while respecting the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity,” according to a statement on a phone conversation that Mr Macron had with Mr Maduro on November 29, 2023.

Venezuela on Friday said it was going ahead with its referendum that could effectively pave the way for the annexation of Guyana’s Essequibo County and give a stamp approval for government’s decision not to recognise the International Court of Justice (ICJ) as the means of settling the territorial controversy. The ICJ on Friday ordered that pending a final decision in the case, Venezuela shall refrain from taking any action, which would modify the situation that currently prevails in the territory in dispute, whereby the Cooperative Republic of Guyana administers and exercises control over that area.

On the eve of COP 28, the Mr Macron said France was also keen to actively contribute to the preservation of the Amazon. French Guiana, located on the north-east coast of South America, is an overseas Department of France as are the French Caribbean dependencies of French St Maarten, Martinique, Guadeloupe and Saint Barthelemy.

The President of the Republic will continue to maintain contacts with the Venezuelan government and representatives of the opposition, according to Mr Macron’s office.

Meanwhile, the Guyana Defence Force said Air Force Brigadier General Marc Le Bouil, Commander of the Armed Forces in French Guiana, has reaffirmed his country’s unwavering support to peace and security amid the current regional challenges.

General Le Bouil led an 11-member delegation to Guyana for a courtesy call with Chief-of-Staff Brigadier Omar Khan and other key members of the Guyana Defence Force leadership. During the discussions, Brigadier Khan warmly welcomed the delegation, emphasizing the enduring friendship between the two organizations. He highlighted Guyana’s commitment to partnerships with military allies that share common values, particularly a respect for international laws. General Le Bouil underscored the significance of his visit, emphasizing the continued commitment of France and its Armed Forces to a strong friendship with Guyana and maintenance of stability in the region. The longstanding relations between Guyana and French Guiana, highlighted by Officers and Soldiers undergoing training in French Guiana, reflect the depth of the strategic partnership.