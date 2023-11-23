Duo charged with gun running from US, remanded to prison

Last Updated on Thursday, 23 November 2023, 0:11 by Denis Chabrol

Two Guyanese men, one of whom has a United States (US) address, were Wednesday arraigned and remanded to prison for their alleged role in the trafficking of eight handguns and one rifle.

The Guyana Police Force said 33-year old Reyon Williams, a driver of 133 GUYHOC Park, Georgetown and 56-year old Andrew Fraser, a fibre technician of 760 Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara anbd 1582 Larkspur Trail, Conyers, Atlanta, Georgia, US were arrested and charged with several offences.

Mr Williams, who was arrested on November 17 and Mr Fraser who was arrested on November 22, pleaded not guilty to the charges when they were read to them by City Magistrate Sherdell Isaacs-Marcus.

They pleaded not guilty and were remanded to prison until December 6for disclosure of statements.

The charges stemmed from the discovery of a large cache of firearms and ammunition in a barrel at the GNIC wharf on November 17, 2023.

Fraser’s name and address were listed as ‘sender’ on the barrel, which was addressed to Williams at his GUYHOC Park, Georgetown address, police said.

Police said the guns found in the barrel include one G2 Taurus 9mm pistol without serial number; one G3 Taurus 9mm pistol with serial number ADH 549002; one Glock 23 pistol with serial number BVLC 388; one Glock 40 with serial number BELW 511; one Roebuck Quad lock 9mm pistol without serial number; one Glock 19 with serial number CBFX 596; one G3 Taurus pistol with serial number ADH 547678; one Luger 9mm pistol without serial number and one RF-15 Rifle with serial number 23065794.

This is the second major gun find in about one month; the first having been eight 9 MM handguns that were found inside a barrel at the La Parkan Shipping bond, Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has been complaining to the United States (US) about the large flow of illicit guns from that North American country to the region where they are used in committing crimes