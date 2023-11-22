Fuel leak forces Guyana-bound American Airlines flight to return to Miami

Last Updated on Wednesday, 22 November 2023, 23:03 by Denis Chabrol

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) – A fuel leak Tuesday night forced a plane back to the gate at Miami International.

An American Airlines flight 1513 was set to take off for Guyana, when the crew detected the problem.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue met the jet on the tarmac.

American Airlines released a statement, which reads as follows, “American Airlines flight 1513 from Miami (MIA) to Georgetown, Guyana (GEO) returned to the gate prior to departure due to a possible mechanical issue. We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans, and we apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. Our team is working to get customers.”