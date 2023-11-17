Guyana takes top spot at CSEC, CAPE

Last Updated on Friday, 17 November 2023, 19:35 by Denis Chabrol

Guyana has once again topped the region at this year’s Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE).

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand announced during a broadcast on the Ministry of Education’s Facebook page on Friday.

“Our students have performed excellently once again…This is evident that our education system is thriving and doing better and better as we go along,” Minister Manickchand was quoted as saying by government’s Department of Public Information (DPI).

Alex Muntaz of the Anna Regina Secondary School, who copped 23 Grade One’s and four Grade Two passes, topped the entire Caribbean at this year’s CSEC examination.

Muntaz also earned himself the most outstanding Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) student award for the region.

Meanwhile, Naresh Jagnanan is this year’s top Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) student. Jagnanan, who attended Queen’s College, also nabbed the most outstanding award in Business Studies.

Other CSEC top Caribbean performers are Abigail Stephanas who copped the award for most outstanding Science student and Nailah Rahaman, who was the most outstanding student in Humanities. Both students attended Queen’s College

Siddiq Gafar of the ISA Islamic School nabbed the accolade for most outstanding student in Business at the CSEC.

Guyana nabbed four out of the seven available awards, as a result of its outstanding performances.

“And that is not including the most outstanding student. We did not receive Visual Arts II and III or the short stories. So, I am challenging students and teachers to go after those awards. It would be the first time that we are winning them if you get them next year,” Minister Manickchand highlighted.

The education minister congratulated all the students who performed exceptionally well with the assistance of their teachers.

“I want you to remember that we were always performing well at CSEC. But we struggled a little bit with copping the top awards at CAPE…In the last three consecutive years, Guyana has topped the CAPE in the region…I couldn’t be happier. So, to all the students who did well and to all those who are not named here but did excellently, I congratulate you warmly,” Minister Manickchand stated.

Meanwhile, Virendra Dookie from the Saraswatie Vidhya Niketan Secondary School who raked in passes in 19 Grade Ones and One Grade Two has been adjudged Guyana’ssecond top CSEC student. Meanwhile, Joshua Gulab from Queen’s College is the country’s second-top CAPE student.