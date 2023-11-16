AMCHAM Guyana, US Bilateral Chamber of Commerce ink accord

Last Updated on Thursday, 16 November 2023, 8:22 by Denis Chabrol

The American Chamber of Commerce in Guyana (AMCHAM Guyana) on Thursday announced the signing of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Bilateral Chamber of Commerce, a federal contractor for the United States (US) Trade and Development Agency (USTDA).

“This collaboration marks a significant milestone for AMCHAM Guyana and the Bilateral Chamber of Commerce. By joining forces, we aim to create a conducive environment for our members to thrive and to attract foreign investment that will contribute to the economic development of Guyana,” President of AMCHAM Guyana Devendra Kissoon was quoted as saying in a statement.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the Bilateral Chamber of Commerce seeks to encourage foreign trade missions and investors to the doors of American businesses in the US. That Chamber describes itself as a trusted partner to many public sector entities including US. Departments of Commerce, Energy, and State, and numerous state and municipal agencies throughout the US.

The inking of the MoU Wednesday evening, according to AMCHAM, symbolises a “new era of collaboration aimed at fostering economic growth, educational advancement, and promoting trade and investment between the two organizations.” AMCHAM said the MOU signifies a commitment to mutual cooperation and sets the stage for joint initiatives that will benefit the members of both chambers. As Guyana continues to emerge as a key player in the global business landscape, this strategic alliance is poised to make a lasting impact on trade and investment in the country.

Founded in 2018, AMCHAM Guyana says it has been a pivotal force in facilitating US business growth and US investment in Guyana. AMCHAM, boasts almost 200 members, and is constantly driving initiatives to foster US business growth in Guyana.

As part of this strategic alliance, AMCHAM Guyana, in conjunction with the Commercial arm of the United States Embassy in Guyana, and MHM Holdings, Inc.. hosted a reception last evening to welcome a distinguished trade delegation from the Bilateral Chamber of Commerce, comprising over 20 U.S.-based businesses specializing in key sectors such as energy, oil and gas, engineering, law, banking, and logistics. Notable companies within the delegation included Champion Foods, Arc Energy, BakerRisk, Andalusian Energy, and Citadel Engineering, among others.

The MOU was signed by Mr. Devindra Kissoon, President of AMCHAM Guyana, and Ms. Aida Araissi, CEO of the Bilateral Chamber of Commerce. The ceremony was attended by, among others, US Ambassador Nicole Theriot and Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill. AMCHAM said “both dignitaries commended the partnership between the two chambers and expressed their support for the continued growth of trade and investment in Guyana.”

Ms. Araissi expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “We believe that together we can achieve greater heights. This collaboration opens new avenues for our member companies to explore opportunities in the vibrant Guyanese market.”

AMCHAM Guyana boasts that it is a leading business association dedicated to promoting economic growth and fostering a business-friendly environment in Guyana. Since its establishment in 2018, AMCHAM Guyana has been instrumental in facilitating partnerships between US and Guyanese businesses, providing networking opportunities, and advocating for the interests of its members.