Robbery suspect shot dead in Annandale

Last Updated on Saturday, 4 November 2023, 14:27 by Denis Chabrol

A 23-year old man from Buxton, East Coast Demerara was shot dead Saturday morning in the neighboring village of Annandale after he allegedly opened fire on a police patrol, police said.

The Guyana Police Force said Joseph Fiffee was “allegedly involved in a spate of robberies between Annandale and Non Pareil village.

Police said members of anti-crime patrol shot him at shot at about 8:45 am and recovered a handgun and ammunition nearby the incident.

Investigators said that on Saturday morning, an unknown caller contacted Vigilance Police Station and reported that Fiffee was seen riding a bicycle at Annandale.

As a result, the ranks responded in a Force Motor Vehicle, and as they approached Cross Street, Annandale the robbery suspect was seen riding a red bicycle with a cutlass between the bar, police said.

The law enforcement agency said that on seeing the Police vehicle, he began to ride faster and turned into a street that runs North to South.

“The ranks gave chase, and he pulled out what appeared to be a handgun, and two loud explosions were heard. The ranks took cover, and one rank discharged a round in Fiffee’s direction, who by this time had dropped his bicycle and jumped a fence, where he collapsed. He was picked up, and upon examination of his body, what appeared to be a wound was seen on his lower back,” police added.

The scene was processed, and two .25 spent shells, along with a .25 Pistol (without serial number) and a magazine containing three rounds, were found in a drain next to the fence where Fiffee had jumped.

The firearm, spent shells and ammunition were lodged.

He was rushed to the Georgetown Hospital where he died an hour later.

Investigators said that between 21st October 2023 and 3rd November 2023, Fiffee and another male were involved in seven robberies between Annandale and Non-Pareil, East Coast Demerara. “During the spate of robberies, Fiffee had wounded most of the victims, one of whom is at present hospitalised,” police said in a statement.

Records, accorrding to police, show that Fiffee was previously charged on 23rd April with robbery under arms, and he was released from prison on the 30th August 2023.