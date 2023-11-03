UG investigating alleged “inappropriate” remarks by part-time lecturer

Last Updated on Friday, 3 November 2023, 12:23 by Denis Chabrol

The University of Guyana (UG) on Friday said it was “appalled” at alleged utterances by a part-time lecturer and has asked its Law Department to conduct a probe.

“The evidence and the circumstances surrounding the conversation are now being investigated by the Department of Law, Faculty of Social Sciences.

This type of behaviour is unacceptable and is against the University’s policies, principles and culture,” UG said.

The University sought to assure the public that the matter will be addressed to the full extent

of its authority.

However, that tertiary institution said it was deeply regrettable that that matter first found its way into the public domain in the way that it did rather than through the internal channels which would have made the investigation and any disciplinary actions much quicker.

When contacted, Attorney-at-Law Christopher Ram declined to comment on anything concerning Mr Joel Bhagwandin. Mr Ram also said he did not read the UG statement that was sent to his WhatsApp by Demerara Waves Online News for him to offer a comment.

The UG’s statement followed Mr Bhagwandin’s letter and his Facebook post of a voice purportedly of Mr Ram referring to Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo. The voice contained the use of the words “friggin” and “jackass”.

Mr Ram, a prominent Chartered Accountant, recently took issue with a number of perspectives by Mr Bhagwandin, regarded in some circles as stridently pro-government.

Mr Ram has been known to criticise both the government and opposition at various times.