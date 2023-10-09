Mahipaul asks PPC to investigate pump building contracts; NDIA explains slothfulness in works

Last Updated on Monday, 9 October 2023, 22:30 by Denis Chabrol

Opposition parliamentarian, Ganesh Mahipaul on Monday asked the Public Procurement Commission (PPC) to investigate whether the successful contractors in the construction of a number of pump stations had proven their track record and why less than 30 percent of the works have finished.

“All the projects are way past their completion date and are not even 30% completed. My contention is that the awardees did not satisfy the standard evaluation criteria and should not have been awarded the contracts in the first place,” the A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) legislator told PPC Chairman, Attorney-at-Law Pauline Chase in his request for a probe.

But the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) also on Monday defended the pace of works, saying they needed to first clear the construction sites of domestic and business activities. “All the named projects received extensions from the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) in accordance with the Procurement Act. Therefore, there were adequate justifications for the delays,” the NDIA said.

Mr Mahipaul said he was requesting an investigation into the award of contracts because the standard evaluation criteria required that bidders demonstrate specific construction experience by providing copies of contracts with previous clients that showed the bidder had completed two contracts of similar nature, size and complexities of a minimum value of 50% of the bid price within the past five years. In this case, he said similar projects should include pump stations, sluices and drainage structures.

The NDIA did not address the parliamentarian’s specific concerns that the contractors allegedly did not provide evidence of their experience but noted that the construction of the pump stations was being efficiently and effectively supervised. “Notably, these pump station projects are managed by experienced consultants that would have previously supervised construction of other successfully completed pump stations. In addition, NDIA project engineers are experienced and seasoned individuals with knowledge of construction of pump stations,” the NDIA said.

Instead, the Authority largely confined its explanation to detailing the reasons for the projects suffering delays.

At the project site for the Charity pump station, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), NDIA said squatters had occupied the site and so the NDIA asked police to remove those persons within the wayleave of the pump station. “This took several months. However, works are progressing and pumping equipment are expected to be delivered shortly,” the authority said.

The Authority said the project site for the A-Line pump station, West Demerara, Region Three (West Demerara-Essequibo Islands) was encumbered by shops, fishermen’s storage huts and utilities which were removed after several months of negotiations and compensation of shopkeepers and fisherfolk.

At Canal Number One pump station project site in Region Three (Pomeroon-Supenaam), the NDIA said there were delays in getting approval for the demolition of a community center building that was in the construction zone and housed a sub-office for the National Library of Guyana. While the engagements to relocate the occupants took some time and “significant delays were experienced by the project”, the Authority said the project completion status is far above 25 percent than is being referenced by Mr. Mahipaul. “At the moment, foundation piles are being driven with pumping equipment expected to be delivered shortly,” the authority added.

Touching on the project site for the Cottage pump station, Region Number Five (Demerara-Berbice), the NDIA said due to the erosion of the main access dam, the project site could not have been accessed. “As such, a bridge and access dam had to be constructed. This resulted in major delays to the project,” added the Authority.

With regard to the construction of drainage pump station to irrigate Black Bush Polder Frontlands, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), the NDIA said that project was terminated on September 25, 2023 by the NDIA “for poor quality and performance of works being executed. This project will soon be retendered.”

His colleague APNU+AFC parliamentarian has already asked the PPC to investigate how come a more than GY$800 million contract had been awarded to Tepui Group to build a pump station at Belle Vue, West C0ast Demerara