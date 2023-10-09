Guyana Cancer Society, in collaboration with GTT, others, hold specialist medical outreach in Bartica

Last Updated on Monday, 9 October 2023, 18:38 by Denis Chabrol

The Guyana Cancer Society has partnered with GTT, Ministry of Health, the US Embassy and several cancer support organizations in holding a specialist medical outreach at the Bartica Regional Hospital in Cuyuni – Mazaruni (Region Seven).

A contingent of 15 specialist doctors including two gynaecologists, one pediatrician, one urologist, five dentists, four ophthalmologists, and two Internal Medicine specialists were aided by more than 30 other medical practitioners for the exercise, GTT said.

The company said together, the team performed approximately over 340 procedures out of a long list of medical services offered. The services included breast examinations, pap smears, VIA screening, oncology, obstetrics and gynecology.

Sharir Chan, President of the Guyana Cancer Society, spearheaded the exercise. Chan, who is also the Chief Operations Officer of Guyana Medical Relief (GMR) – a California based NGO, said that the activity was highly effective.

“Cancer does not occur in a vacuum and that is why we wanted to offer a comprehensive medical examination package. We believe our approach was very successful because the exercise brought many persons to us seeking treatment and or diagnostics regarding different aspects of their health. Our largest line was with those seeking breast examinations,” Chan was quoted as saying in a GTT statement.

Chan added that the fact the team primarily consisted of medical partitioners from outside of Bartica, aided in reducing patient concerns about confidentiality.

“In small towns like Bartica, patients are often hesitant to visit the doctor for some health issues out of confidentiality concerns since the doctor may be a community member they are familiar with. So, this activity was very necessary and from the turn-out, we consider it to also be highly effective”.

According to Public Relations Manager of GTT, Jasmin Harris, a similar activity is scheduled for Berbice on Sunday October 15 at the Skeldon Hospital. She said that the company is currently encouraging members of the public to contribute to GTT’s goal of raising 30 million dollars in donations. To donate you can text “donate” to 592-620-4848 to contribute GY$ 500 with each message.



Additionally, Guyanese can support any of the other activities planned throughout the month of October or follow GTT on social media for more information.