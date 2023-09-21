Norton recants approach to Region Four Chairman accused of assaulting wife

Last Updated on Thursday, 21 September 2023, 19:30 by Denis Chabrol

Leader of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) Aubrey Norton on Thursday evening backtracked on his earlier explicit call for Region Four Chairman, Daniel Seeram to step down and, instead, said the matter should be left in the hands of police investigators.

“In my opinion, my choice of language was bad. Really and truly, I should first of all say that it continues to be an allegation and the police should be allowed to their work and let’s see where it goes in the legal realm,” he told Demerara Waves Online News. Mr

In contrast to the PNCR Leader’s categorical position that “we think he (Seeram) should step down”, he said in relation to that call for his resignation that decision is left up to the Region Four Chairman. “Daniel should decide for himself what is the decent thing and do what he thinks is the decent thing,” he said.

Mr Norton reiterated that the PNCR would “not condone any forms of violence against women but he is entitled to a fair hearing.”

Based on the laws governing Guyana’s regional council system, Mr Norton said there is no mechanism to recall or force him to resign.

Meanwhile, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday said his People’s Progressive Party (PPP) opted to avoid commenting on Mr Seeram’s alleged assault of his wife to avoid being accused of political influence in the outcome of the police probe. “We have to be cautious about politicising because he would then run around and get the same ‘Kool-Aiders’… to say the PPPP wants to get rid of him. He will use it as an excuse,” he said.

Mr Seeram earlier Thursday refused to comment on Mr Norton’s then call for him to resign.

The privately-owned Stabroek News newspaper reported on Thursday that Mr Seeram would be charged with assault, though police were yet to conduct additional investigations based on recommendations by the Director of Public Prosecutions.