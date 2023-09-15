Govt Pathologist Dr Singh, assistant injured in road mishap

Last Updated on Friday, 15 September 2023, 10:19 by Denis Chabrol

Government Pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh was Thursday night air-dashed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for advanced treatment following an incident on the Essequibo Public Road, police said.

GPHC sources said Dr Singh suffered a number of broken ribs, but he was conscious. Sources said his lungs were not affected and he was expected to be discharged later Friday.

Well-placed hospital sources said the incident 0ccurred Thursday afternoon when the car he and two other assistants were travelling in slammed into a utility pole.

One of Dr Singh’s assistants was also admitted to Guyana’s primary healthcare institution.

Police said Dr Singh and his assistants were travelling to Supenaam to board a vessel to return to Georgetown, following official duties.

The injured were flown to the city by a Guyana Defence Force helicopter at about 11 O’clock Thursday night.