GTT’s conneX bundle scoring big on fibre

Last Updated on Tuesday, 18 July 2023, 16:59 by Denis Chabrol

GTT’s conneX voice and data bundle for businesses now accounts for 60 percent, as a result of engaging businesses in organisations and the general public, Chief Operations Officer, GTT’s Business Solutions, Orson Ferguson said Tuesday.

He said the voice, data and mobile bundle service on one bill, branded as conneX was developed after “businesses told us this is what we need.” “Where we sit now is almost 60 percent of our fibre customers are on that solution. Now, by any measure that’s a fantastic number,” he told the Caribbean Association of National Telecommunications Organisations’ (CANTO) 38th annual conference and trade exhibition being held in Florida.

Mr Ferguson said the application did not involve big data or cutting edge technology.

He attributed the success to spending a lot of time embedded in business support organisations in Guyana, listening to customers through fora, and “people in the street” reaching out directly to customers to understand their needs. “You really have to listen to the customers first, understand what their needs are and then before you even go trying to serve them,” he told the

The GTT Operations Officer said customers “are extremely happy” with the conneX solution and have been recommending other businesses to join that platform for small and medium-sized businesses.

At the same time, he hoped that small businesses would take advantage of the technologies such as the Mobile Money Guyana mobile payment system. “In my view, not a lot of small businesses are taking advantage of the access that they now have so we do have a mobile payments platform , MMG, -fantastic reach- but even that platform…as robust, as it is, is largely used for basic transactions,” e said. Those include sending and receiving money.

Mr Ferguson suggested that small businesses invest in capacity so that they could take advantage of the many business opportunities in Guyana and eventually compete globally.