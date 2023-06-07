Two children burnt to death at Mahaica

Last Updated on Wednesday, 7 June 2023, 17:08 by Denis Chabrol

Two children were burnt to death in their house at Belmont, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara after their mother left them at home unattended, officials said.

They are Anamika Hardat,9, and 3-year old Shameena Hardat.

Their mother has been identified as Bibi Shabicka.

A usually reliable source said neighbours tried to enter the house but the padlocked premises prevented them from doing so promptly.

Sources said the children’s mother went uplift the cash grants. Investigators were yet to confirm whether one of the children attempted to cook.