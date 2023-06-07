Guards tied up, safe carted off from Eureka Medical Laboratories- police

Last Updated on Wednesday, 7 June 2023, 22:22 by Denis Chabrol

Two security guards have alleged that they were attacked by gunmen, ordered to open Eureka Medical Laboratories door and escorted to the “boss'” office from where they stole a safe containing an undisclosed amount of cash, police said on Wednesday.

Investigators said the perpetrators escaped in a white Toyota Itz motorcar, bearing licence number PPP 4592, which was parked on the eastern side of Thomas Street and faced north. Police said the men escaped in a northern direction.

The incident reportedly occurred at about 11:45 AM by two unidentifiable men.

One of the guards said he was in a guard hut located to the front of the Lab while the other guard was in a guard hut on the eastern side of the building, when he was approached by one of the suspects who pointed a gun at him and instructed him not to press the panic button. He was then taken out of his hut and the same form of attack was repeated on the other guard.

Police said after that episode, they were force to open the building. On entrance the perpetrators ordered the guards to take them to the boss’ office, where they were ordered to lay face down on the ground, and the suspects zip tied their hands behind their back with plastic zip ties.

The perpetrators then carted off a metal safe making good their escape in a white Toyota IST motorcar bearing number plate PPP 4592, which was parked on the eastern side of Thomas Street facing north and they made good their escape in a northern direction along Thomas Street. Statements were taken and investigations are ongoing.