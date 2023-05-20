Smallie prison escape: Getaway boat, captain held

Last Updated on Saturday, 20 May 2023, 12:02 by Denis Chabrol

The boat and its captain suspected to have been involved in transporting gunmen who launched a daring daylight assault on the Mazaruni Prison and facilitated the escape of murder convict, Royden “Smallie” Williams, have been held, police said.

“A boat suspected to have been used in helping the convict to escape has since been recovered by the Joint Services and is in possession of investigators. Also, the person suspected to be manning the boat at the time was arrested and is in custody assisting with the investigations,” police said in a statement.

The arrest of the boat captain now brings to two the number of persons who have been nabbed in connection with Friday afternoon’s incident; the first being a woman who visited Williams.

A GY$10 million reward has been offered for information that can lead to the capture of Williams who has been convicted for eight counts of murder in the 2008 Bartica massacre. He was also found guilty for the murder of a soldier in Buxton, East Coast Demerara. Police said persons with any information can contact that civilian law enforcement agency on telephone numbers: 225-6940, 2258196, 2252317, 227-1149 or the nearest Police Station.

Police said the manhunt for the capture of Williams, who escaped in a western direction from the maximum security prison, has been “ramped up”.

Recounting the incident, Williams was returning to the Sibley Hall prison after receiving a visit from a female who is currently in custody, when the escorting ranks came under gunfire. Police said the ranks dismounted the ATV and returned fire at the assailants.

At that point, one of the boat occupants came onto the land and continued to discharge several rounds towards the prison officers.

Williams, who was in foot chains, managed to run towards the riverbank and jump into the river. His accomplices at that point assisted him into the boat, which then proceeded westerly upriver,” the Guyana Police Force added.