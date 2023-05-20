GY$10 million reward for capture of Bartica massacre convict

Last Updated on Saturday, 20 May 2023, 7:56 by Denis Chabrol

The Guyana Police Force on Saturday offered a GY$10 million reward for information that can lead to the capture of convicted murderer Royden “Smallie” Williams.

Persons with any information can contact the Police on telephone numbers: 22-56940, 225-8196, 2252317, 227-1149 or the nearest Police Station.

“All information will be treated with the strictest confidentiality,” police said.

Police Force spokesman Mark Ramotar on Saturday morning said, “a major joint services operation is ongoing to recapture the convicted killer.”

Williams escaped from the Mazaruni Prison on Friday afternoon during a hail of gunfire exchange between a heavily armed gang I’m a boat and prison guards.

Though shackled, he made his way to the river from where he was lifted and put in the boat that then sped off in a western direction.

Authorities said a woman, who had just visited Williams, was arrested.

The brazen gun assault with AK-47 rifles was launched as prison guards were escorting Williams back to Sibley Hall, a section of the Mazaruni Prison.

Williams was sentenced to death for killing eight persons during the 2008 Bartica massacre. He was also convicted for the murder of a Guyana Defence Force soldier in Buxton, East Coast Demerara.