US suspected child sexual abuser arrested in Guyana

Last Updated on Sunday, 14 May 2023, 5:48 by Denis Chabrol

An American man wanted for sexually assaulting a child in the State of Colorado was arrested in Guyana and has waived his right to fight extradition back to his homeland, authorities said Saturday.

Bobby Allen Stark, 52, was arrested on Friday in the vicinity of Movietowne, Greater Georgetown, a high-ranking police officer said.

US federal agents were expected to arrive in Guyana to transport the accused back to the US where he skipped bail for the federal offence. “He will be extradited quickly and he is not fighting extradition,” a source said.

The arrested of the fugitive here was said to be a “joint effort” by Guyanese police, Director of Public Prosecutions and the American Embassy in Guyana.

It is not clear when he arrived in Guyana, but on Monday, March 6, 2023 Crime Stoppers in Colorado reported that Stark missed court for a jury trial in October 22.

Stark was arrested April 30, 2022, in connection with the charge of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust. He posted a US$25,000 bond on May 2 and failed to appear for a scheduled jury trial in El Paso County in October, court records show.

KKTV reported that the incidents of alleged sexual assault occurred from January 16, 2019 to February 23, 2022. Stark pleaded not guilty to the charges on June 3, 2022.