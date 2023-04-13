Woman charged with hurling racial slurs, says innocent of threatening President

Last Updated on Thursday, 13 April 2023, 17:38 by Denis Chabrol

An Indo-Guyanese woman on Thursday pleaded guilty to attempting to excite racial hostility or ill will against Afro-Guyanese man, but denied that she threatened President Irfaan Ali.

Fifty-nine year old Zalena Ali of Lot 140 Section ‘A’ Block ‘Y’ Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara, pleaded guilty to violating the Racial Hostility Act and was fined $75,000.

She called Raynard Sobers racially-charged labels, as seen on a TikTok video.

However, Ms Ali pleaded not guilty to the charge of threatening language committed on President Ali and was placed on $25 000 bail. That matter was adjourned to April 18, 2023.

The woman was arrested on Sunday.

Police are yet to say whether they had received formal report that an Indo-Guyanese man had issued severe threats against Afro-Guyanese.

The Racial Hostility Act prohibits the publication of details of such allegations.