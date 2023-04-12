DR airline begins Guyana-Canada flights in June

Last Updated on Wednesday, 12 April 2023, 18:30 by Denis Chabrol

The Dominican Republic headquartered SkyCana airline will from June 1, 2023 serve the Guyana-Canada route, President Irfaan Ali said Wednesday.

President Ali said he welcomed the news from the CEO of Sky Cana, Frank Diaz Gonzalez.The announcement was made following a meeting between President Ali and Mr Gonzalez at the Office of the President earlier today.

SkyCana is a Dominican Republic Company that has 110 daily flights out of Punta Cana daily. It’s fleet includes 3- AIRBUS A321; 4- AIRBUS A320; 1- AIRBUS A330-300 and 1- AIRBUS A330-200. Sky Cana is looking to fly three times a week to Canada.

The airline will also fly to Houston, President Ali said on his Facebook page.

Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh; Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill and Director of Presidential Affairs, Mrs Marcia Nadir-Sharma were also at the event.