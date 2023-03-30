US security alert is “serious matter”- Jagdeo

Last Updated on Thursday, 30 March 2023, 19:15 by Denis Chabrol

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday said the United States embassy’s security alert to Americans in Guyana as a result of a threat to US interests is “serious” but he declined to divulge details.

“I don’t want to speak about it but it is a serious matter. It is a serious matter and we are giving it all of our attention. It is getting the required seriousness in response from the State Department as well as the US government,” he said.

The Vice President declined to be drawn into comment on whether the threat to US interests was confined to Guyana only or with international links.

As of Thursday afternoon, police prevented most vehicles from turning north into Duke Street from Barrack Streets as they can possibly pass by the American embassy. Unmarked police vehicles were also stationed on Duke and Young Streets.

A highly-placed source said there was an “active investigation” and several persons possibly with terrorism motives were under surveillance. No one has been arrested so far.

A US Embassy sp0keswoman told Demerara Waves Online News on Thursday that “there are no updates at this time”, when asked whether there has been a downgrade of the alert.

The American diplomatic mission on Wednesday said, “out of an abundance of caution, we want to inform U.S. citizens that the embassy has increased security protocols due to receiving threats against U.S. interests.”