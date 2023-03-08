Venezuelan pirates arrested, weapons seized shortly after robbing Guyanese fishermen- police

Last Updated on Wednesday, 8 March 2023, 22:25 by Denis Chabrol

Three Venezuelans were arrested by Guyanese police and soldiers shortly after they allegedly robbed two Guyanese fishermen at Waini Point, North West District and attempted to flee to Venezuela, the Guyana Police Force said Wednesday.

“They managed to capture the suspects in rough waters as they failed to flee towards the Venezuelan border with the boat and outboard engines they allegedly stole,”: Region One (Barima-Waini) Police Divisional Commander Senior Superintendent H. Sawh was quoted as saying in a statement.

Guyanese police said although the suspects attempted to escape by jumping 0verboard, they were apprehended and weapons found aboard the vessel. “The boat and the suspects were escorted to a safe area out of the treacherous water where a search was conducted, and two single-barrel shotguns, one live 5.56 round of ammunition, two arrows and one bow were found hidden in the boat,” the Guyana Police Force said.

The civilian law enforcement agency said that at about 1:45 Tuesday morning, the suspects, who were armed with guns, bows and arrows, attacked the two Guyanese fishermen who were sleeping aboard their vessel which was moored at Waini Point, North West District. One of the fishermen is 24 years old and the other is a teenager.

According to police, the fisherfolk complained that the three Spanish-speaking men, who were wearing flashlights on their forehead, pointed long guns at them and ordered them off the fibreglass boat which was equipped with two Yamaha outboard engines with 40 horse power and 15 horse power.

Investigators were told that the suspects then took control of the fishing boat, along with engines , seine and other items, and fled towards the Venezuelan border. The boat is owned by businessman, 36-year old Ravindra ‘Bundo’ Singh.

After police at Morawhanna Police Station received the report, they and Coast Guard swiftly proceeded to a ‘Crab Dog’, a notorious area where they observed and attempted to intercept the stolen fibreglass boat with the suspects inside.