PNCR supporters charged in connection with resisting eviction of Lethem party office

Last Updated on Wednesday, 8 March 2023, 23:07 by Denis Chabrol

Two supporters of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) were Wednesday charged with offences allegedly committed while resisting eviction of their party office from a building that government said is State property.

Carl Parker, 59, a former Regional Executive Officer (REO) of Region Nine (Upper Takatu-Upper Essequibo), was was arrested and charged on Wednesday with threatening behaviour. He allegedly threatened 51-year old Dale Kennedy who is a contractor and resides at Lethem.

That incident allegedly occurred on March 4, 2023 at Lethem.

Parker, represented by Attorney-at-Law Darren Wade, appeared before Principal Magistrate Allan Wilson at the Lethem Magistrate’s Court, where the charge was read to him. He pleaded not guilty. Self-bail was granted to the defendant, and the matter was adjourned to 22nd March 2023 for a report/statement, police said.

Mr Parker and 55-year old Godfrey ‘Cut Mouth’ Williams of Tabatinga Village, Lethem were charged with malicious damage to property , committed on the Government of Guyana March 4, 2023 at Lethem Central Rupununi.

Magistrate Wilson granted them GY$30,000 bail each after they pleaded not guilty. The matter was adjourned to March 22 for statement.

The Region Nine Executive Officer Karl Singh hired a contractor and several men to remove the roof and windows of the building that housed the PNCR’s office since the 1970s. Both government and the PNCR have since claimed ownership of the building, with the latter claiming trespass and damage to property.

Three days after he building was partly dismantled, the PNCR Chairman Dawn Hastings-Williams and Mr Wade flew into Lethem and, according to the PNCR, ensured a decision to reoccupy the building was implemented.

Government said the building is needed to construct a health facility there.