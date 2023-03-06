Guyana’s road death toll climbs as four die in bus, lorry collision

Last Updated on Monday, 6 March 2023, 21:38 by Denis Chabrol

Guyana’s road accident death toll on Monday climbed to 16 so far for the year with the passing of four persons in a collision involving a truck and a speeding lorry on the Greenwich Park Public Road, East Bank Essequibo, police said.

Statistics show that for the corresponding period in 2022, there were 16 fatalities from 14 accidents compared to 22 fatalities from 16 accidents this year.

Latest official figures from the Guyana Police Force show that a total of 31 persons died in accidents and incidents on Guyana’s roads during January and February, 2023. For January, nine persons died in eight road accidents and four died in as many incidents, and in February nine persons lost their lives in seven accidents and nine died in nine incidents.

The latest is Monday morning’s accident at Greenwich Park that claimed the lives of minibus driver, 50-year old Vernon Powell of Bent Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown; 72-year old Margaret Kennedy of Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo; 57-year old Olga Reddy of Parika, East Bank Essequibo, and 40-year old Elvis Charles of Ruby, East Bank Essequibo.

Police said the passengers all succumbed to injures while they were receiving treatment at the Leonora Cottage Hospital, Wes Coast Demerara. The minibus driver was transferred to the St Joseph’s Mercy Hospital where he died while receiving treatment.

Among the injured is HGPTV news reporter 21-year old Shemar Alleyne of Tuschen. The other injured passengers are 64-year old Selmont Brisport of Tuschen; 46-year old Samuel Ramdas of Ruby Backdam, and 25-year old Junior Jack of Tuschen who were all admitted to the Leonora Hospital.

Investigators were told that Powell was driving minibus, BWW 8364, and the lorry, GZZ 2285, was being driven by 38-year old Ewart Stewart of Stewartville, West Coast Demerara “at an estimated fast rate of speed approaching a pedestrian crossing,

Mr Stewart told police that a black motorcar, HD 1708, was proceeding in front of him in the said direction and stopped suddenly at the pedestrian crossing. “On seeing this, the lorry driver said he applied the brake and swerved right to avoid colliding with the motorcar (HD 1708) in front of him. In the process, the lorry collided with the right-side front portion of minibus BWW 8364, which was proceeding in the opposite direction,” the Guyana Police Force said.

A breath analysis was conducted on the lorry driver which showed no trace of alcohol.