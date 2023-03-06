City businessman refused bail on cocaine trafficking charge

Last Updated on Monday, 6 March 2023, 21:39 by Denis Chabrol

Well-known city businessman, Royston Peniston, on Monday pleaded not guilty and was refused bail on a charge of being in possession of a narcotic for the purpose of trafficking, the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) said.

Peniston, 44, was arrested on March 3, 2023 at a house in Festival City, North Ruimveldt after anti-drug agents said they found 5 pounds (2.178 kilogrammes) of cocaine in two hardcover suitcases.

He was ordered to return to court on April 3, 2023.

Peniston, who is the owner of Blue Iguana club on Fifth and Light Streets, Alberttown, had over the years been arrested in connection with a number of offences.