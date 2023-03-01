260 suspected assault rifle ammunition found in Linden

Last Updated on Wednesday, 1 March 2023, 23:53 by Denis Chabrol

Police on Wednesday said they found 260 rounds of suspected assault rifle ammunition in Kara Kara Creek, South Amelia’s Ward, Linden shortly after receiving information that a number of men had been seen in the area with large bags

Investigators said that between 4 PM and 5 PM, they responded to the report and found one rice bag tucked away in a tree trunk. “The bag was opened and observed to contain a blue cloth bag containing 260 suspected AK47 rounds of ammunition with the markings NK 1976 at the base,” the Guyana Police Force said.

Police said immediately after receiving the report, they went to the area to search for wanted persons, drugs, firearms and ammunition. While searching the area, the ranks proceeded to Kara Kara Creek, where they observed trees amongst thick vegetation and found the bag with the suspected bullets “tucked away” in a tree trunk.

The suspected ammunition was taken to Mackenzie Police Station, photographed and placed into self-sealing evidence bags, marked and lodged with the station Sergeant. No one has been arrested.