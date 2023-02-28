Teleperformance targets 5,000 jobs in Guyana

Last Updated on Tuesday, 28 February 2023, 21:23 by Denis Chabrol

Teleperformance, an international Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) company, on Tuesday announced that it would be further expanding its operations in Guyana to hire as much as 5,000 persons.

“I dream of a Guyana that not only stands at 2500 teleperformers. I dream of a 4000, 5000 company that is not only going to be a big company in size but is going to become Guyana’s top certified and best employment company. That is something I see very close to the future and I feel passionate and I know we are going to achieve,” Teleperformance’s Country Manager, Luis Barreto said.

He made the announcement at the official opening of its second location in Guyana, at Thomas and Middle Streets, Georgetown which will cater for an additional 1,000 persons

“We still have a very big social commitment to be able to provide high quality jobs, both in Georgetown as well as outside of Georgetown. We have, with the government of Guyana, plans to be able to deploy and grown in sectors such as Berbice, Linden…,” he added.

He said the company has grown from a few hundred workers in 2016 and has since rapidly grown to 1,500 persons today would grow to 2,500 in the near future. “The reason for our ability to that is because we have gained the trust of our clients, gained the trust of our stakeholders, we have gained the trust of our country,” he said.

Teleperformance’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the Middle Americas Region, Andres Bernal said his company’s first location is at Camp and Robb Streets accommodates 1,500 employees. “We can share this country’s outstanding talent and excellent attitudes with the world,” he said.

President Irfaan Ali, meanwhile, announced that government would be building call centre shells in Regions Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), Three (West Demerara-Essequibo Islands), Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) and 10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice) and his administration would be working closely with existing call centre companies to employ more persons. “Those are the four regions initially that we are completing the call centre shells built specifically for your industry because we understand that if you add $80,000 to a household that did not $80,000, you are increasing disposable income,” he said.

Mr Bernal said the company would also be allowing more persons to work from the convenience of their homes. Teleperformance’s 10 top clients are American companies in the retail, utilities and transportation.